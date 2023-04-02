After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brad Keller) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Carlos Correa At The Plate (2022)

Correa put together 152 hits and a .368 on-base percentage while slugging .467.

Among qualified batters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked 20th, his on-base percentage ranked 20th, and he was 31st in the league in slugging.

Correa reached base via a hit in 98 of 136 games last season (72.1%), including multiple hits in 30.1% of those games (41 of them).

He homered in 15.4% of his games last year (21 of 136), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Correa picked up an RBI in 43 of 136 games last season (31.6%), including 17 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.5%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored in 41.9% of his games last year (57 of 136), with two or more runs on 13 occasions (9.6%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 69 .310 AVG .273 .382 OBP .355 .498 SLG .438 25 XBH 22 11 HR 11 31 RBI 33 59/30 K/BB 62/33 0 SB 0 Home Away 67 GP 69 49 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (71.0%) 21 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%) 28 (41.8%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (42.0%) 10 (14.9%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.9%) 20 (29.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)