Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brad Keller) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Carlos Correa At The Plate (2022)
- Correa put together 152 hits and a .368 on-base percentage while slugging .467.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked 20th, his on-base percentage ranked 20th, and he was 31st in the league in slugging.
- Correa reached base via a hit in 98 of 136 games last season (72.1%), including multiple hits in 30.1% of those games (41 of them).
- He homered in 15.4% of his games last year (21 of 136), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa picked up an RBI in 43 of 136 games last season (31.6%), including 17 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.5%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored in 41.9% of his games last year (57 of 136), with two or more runs on 13 occasions (9.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|69
|.310
|AVG
|.273
|.382
|OBP
|.355
|.498
|SLG
|.438
|25
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|11
|31
|RBI
|33
|59/30
|K/BB
|62/33
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|69
|49 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|49 (71.0%)
|21 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (29.0%)
|28 (41.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (42.0%)
|10 (14.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (15.9%)
|20 (29.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Royals pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- Royals pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Keller will start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw one scoreless inning when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Cleveland Guardians.
- In 35 games last season he compiled a 6-14 record and had a 5.09 ERA and a 1.504 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.