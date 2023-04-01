Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Trevor Larnach (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate (2022)
- Larnach hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
- In 25 of 51 games last year (49.0%) Larnach got at least one hit, and in 10 of those contests (19.6%) he picked up two or more.
- He hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2022 (five of 51), including 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Larnach drove in a run in 14 games last season out of 51 (27.5%), including multiple RBIs in 7.8% of those games (four times).
- He scored a run in 19 of 51 games last year (37.3%), including three multi-run games (5.9%).
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|28
|.313
|AVG
|.177
|.400
|OBP
|.245
|.594
|SLG
|.281
|10
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|19/10
|K/BB
|38/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|28
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (42.9%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.3%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (35.7%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (21.4%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Lyles starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 32-year-old righty, started and went seven innings against the New York Yankees.
- He ranked 40th in ERA (4.42), 43rd in WHIP (1.385), and 38th in K/9 (7.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
