Thomas Detry is ready to compete in the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas, taking place from March 30 - April 2.

Thomas Detry Insights

Detry has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Over his last 15 rounds, Detry has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Detry has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Detry has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 24 -8 278 0 13 1 4 $1.9M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,438 yards, 144 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Detry has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,272 yards, 166 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Detry's Last Time Out

Detry was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 57th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 99th percentile on par 4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging 3.78 strokes on those 40 holes.

Detry was better than 38% of the field at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.59.

Detry carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Detry carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.7).

Detry's 12 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were more than the tournament average (4.6).

At that last outing, Detry had a bogey or worse on three of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Detry finished the Corales Puntacana Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.9) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Detry recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

Detry Odds to Win: +5000

