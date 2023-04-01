After the third round of the Valero Texas Open, Nick Hardy is in 30th place at -3.

Looking to bet on Nick Hardy at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Nick Hardy Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Hardy has finished below par on five occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Hardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Hardy has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Hardy has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 30 -6 274 0 16 1 2 $1.3M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Hardy wound up 30th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Hardy has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

Hardy finished 30th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set for 7,438 yards.

Hardy will take to the 7,438-yard course this week at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after having played courses with an average length of 7,250 yards in the past year.

Hardy's Last Time Out

Hardy was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging par to finish in the 67th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 82nd percentile on par 4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging 3.93 strokes on those 40 holes.

Hardy shot better than 79% of the field at the Corales Puntacana Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.59.

Hardy recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Hardy carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.7).

Hardy recorded more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 4.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

In that most recent outing, Hardy's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.2).

Hardy finished the Corales Puntacana Championship registering a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.9 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Hardy finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Hardy Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hardy's performance prior to the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

