The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler, who went 0-for-5 last time out, take on Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Max Kepler At The Plate (2022)

Kepler hit .227 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 50 walks.

In 57 of 115 games last season (49.6%) Kepler had at least one hit, and in 26 of those contests (22.6%) he picked up two or more.

He hit a long ball in eight of 115 games in 2022 (7.0%), including 2% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler picked up an RBI in 29 games last year out 115 (25.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He crossed home plate in 43 of his 115 games a season ago (37.4%), with more than one run scored 11 times (9.6%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 51 .213 AVG .244 .315 OBP .327 .356 SLG .337 18 XBH 10 6 HR 3 22 RBI 21 41/31 K/BB 25/19 1 SB 2 Home Away 64 GP 51 30 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (52.9%) 14 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (23.5%) 24 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (37.3%) 5 (7.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.9%) 14 (21.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (29.4%)

