Joey Gallo -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Joey Gallo At The Plate (2022)

Gallo hit .160 with eight doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 56 walks.

Gallo picked up a hit in 37.0% of his games last season (47 of 127), with multiple hits in nine of those contests (7.1%).

He homered in 18 games a year ago (out of 127 opportunities, 14.2%), going deep in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

Gallo drove in a run in 30 of 127 games last season (23.6%), with two or more RBIz in 13 of those contests (10.2%).

He scored a run in 38 of 127 games last season, with multiple runs in 10 of those games.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 53 .172 AVG .148 .282 OBP .279 .356 SLG .358 15 XBH 14 8 HR 11 25 RBI 22 82/26 K/BB 81/30 2 SB 1 Home Away 66 GP 61 26 (39.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (34.4%) 4 (6.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (8.2%) 21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.9%) 8 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (16.4%) 15 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (24.6%)

