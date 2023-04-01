Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Carlos Correa (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Carlos Correa At The Plate (2022)
- Correa had 152 hits and a .368 on-base percentage while slugging .467.
- He ranked 20th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last season.
- Correa reached base via a hit in 98 of 136 games last season (72.1%), including multiple hits in 30.1% of those games (41 of them).
- He hit a long ball in 21 games a year ago (out of 136 opportunities, 15.4%), going deep in 3.7% of his trips to home plate.
- Correa drove in a run in 31.6% of his games last season (43 of 136), with two or more RBIs in 17 of them (12.5%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored in 57 of 136 games last year, with multiple runs in 13 of those games.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|69
|.310
|AVG
|.273
|.382
|OBP
|.355
|.498
|SLG
|.438
|25
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|11
|31
|RBI
|33
|59/30
|K/BB
|62/33
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|69
|49 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|49 (71.0%)
|21 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (29.0%)
|28 (41.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (42.0%)
|10 (14.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (15.9%)
|20 (29.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Royals pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Lyles makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 32-year-old righty, started and went seven innings against the New York Yankees.
- He ranked 40th in ERA (4.42), 43rd in WHIP (1.385), and 38th in K/9 (7.2) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last season.
