The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) face the Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA. The matchup's point total is set at 232.5.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -1.5 232.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • In 37 games this season, Minnesota and its opponents have gone over 232.5 combined points.
  • The average point total in Minnesota's outings this year is 231.6, 0.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Timberwolves have gone 35-41-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Minnesota has been favored 33 times and won 17, or 51.5%, of those games.
  • This season, Minnesota has won 17 of its 33 games, or 51.5%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Timberwolves vs Lakers Total Facts
Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Timberwolves 37 48.1% 115.7 232.1 115.9 232.5 231.3
Lakers 38 50% 116.4 232.1 116.6 232.5 232.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • The Timberwolves have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • The Timberwolves have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
  • In home games, Minnesota sports a worse record against the spread (16-21-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-20-0).
  • The Timberwolves score only 0.9 fewer points per game (115.7) than the Lakers give up (116.6).
  • Minnesota has a 21-12 record against the spread and a 21-12 record overall when putting up more than 116.6 points.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Timberwolves 35-41 11-23 35-42
Lakers 38-38 26-25 38-38

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Timberwolves Lakers
115.7
Points Scored (PG)
 116.4
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 9
21-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-10
21-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-9
115.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
24-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-14
29-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 25-14

