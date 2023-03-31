The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) take the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) as just 1-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 117 - Lakers 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 1)

Timberwolves (- 1) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



The Lakers (37-36-3 ATS) have covered the spread 46.8% of the time, 1.9% more often than the Timberwolves (36-39-2) this year.

Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 1-point favorite or more 34.3% of the time. That's less often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 1 or more (49%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the total 48.7% of the time this season (37 out of 76). That's more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (35 out of 77).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Timberwolves are 18-17, a better record than the Lakers have recorded (23-28) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Timberwolves Performance Insights

With 115.7 points per game on offense, Minnesota ranks 12th in the NBA. On defense, it surrenders 115.9 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Timberwolves rank eighth in the NBA with 26 assists per game.

The Timberwolves are making 12.1 three-pointers per game (15th-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 36.2% three-point percentage (16th-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, Minnesota has taken 61.9% two-pointers (accounting for 71.9% of the team's buckets) and 38.1% from beyond the arc (28.1%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.