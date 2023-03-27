The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (45-29) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSNX. The matchup's over/under is set at 238.5.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSNX

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -4.5 238.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has played 26 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 238.5 points.

The average over/under for Minnesota's matchups this season is 231.9, 6.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Minnesota has compiled a 34-40-0 record against the spread.

The Timberwolves have been victorious in 20, or 50%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has won nine of its 19 games, or 47.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Timberwolves Total Facts Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 37 50% 121.1 236.9 118.5 234.6 236 Timberwolves 26 34.7% 115.8 236.9 116.1 234.6 231.2

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Seven of the Timberwolves' past 10 games have hit the over.

This season, Minnesota is 16-21-0 at home against the spread (.421 winning percentage). On the road, it is 18-19-0 ATS (.486).

The Timberwolves score only 2.7 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Kings give up to opponents (118.5).

Minnesota has put together a 16-9 ATS record and an 18-7 overall record in games it scores more than 118.5 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Betting Splits

Kings and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 41-33 14-13 38-36 Timberwolves 34-40 13-9 35-40

Timberwolves vs. Kings Point Insights

Scoring Insights Kings Timberwolves 121.1 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 32-16 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 16-9 39-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 18-7 118.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.1 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 25-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-23 25-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 31-20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.