Timberwolves vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Golden State Warriors (39-36) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (37-37) after winning nine straight home games. The Warriors are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSN
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Warriors 119 - Timberwolves 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 6.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (239.5)
- The Timberwolves (34-38-2 ATS) have covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 0.8% less often than the Warriors (35-39-1) this season.
- As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Minnesota is 5-6 against the spread compared to the 10-12 ATS record Golden State puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.
- Golden State's games have gone over the total 56% of the time this season (42 out of 75), which is more often than Minnesota's games have (35 out of 74).
- The Warriors have a .627 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (32-19) this season, higher than the .487 winning percentage for the Timberwolves as a moneyline underdog (19-20).
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- Offensively Minnesota is the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA (116.1 points per game). On defense it is 19th (116.3 points conceded per game).
- At 26 assists per game, the Timberwolves are eighth in the league.
- The Timberwolves are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.1%).
- In 2022-23, Minnesota has taken 38.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28% of Minnesota's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 72% have been 2-pointers.
