Rudy Gobert, Top Timberwolves Players to Watch vs. the Warriors - March 26
Chase Center is where the Golden State Warriors (39-36) and Minnesota Timberwolves (37-37) will go head to head on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET. Jordan Poole and Anthony Edwards are players to watch for the Warriors and Timberwolves, respectively.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on NBA TV with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Sunday, March 26
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!
Watch Stephen Curry, Edwards and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.
Timberwolves' Last Game
The Timberwolves won their most recent game against the Hawks, 125-124, on Wednesday. Naz Reid starred with 26 points, plus eight boards and zero assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Naz Reid
|26
|8
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Jaden McDaniels
|25
|6
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|22
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Edwards tops the Timberwolves in scoring (24.7 points per game) and assists (4.4), and posts 5.9 rebounds. He also posts 1.6 steals (sixth in the league) and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Rudy Gobert is averaging a team-high 11.5 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 13.8 points and 1.1 assists, making 66.5% of his shots from the floor (fourth in NBA).
- The Timberwolves get 12.3 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jaden McDaniels.
- Mike Conley is the Timberwolves' top assist man (7 per game), and he averages 11.4 points and 2.7 rebounds.
- Kyle Anderson gives the Timberwolves 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Rudy Gobert
|15.9
|11.4
|2.3
|1.1
|1.7
|0
|Kyle Anderson
|11.9
|6.8
|7.5
|0.8
|1
|0.7
|Mike Conley
|16
|3.5
|5
|1.1
|0.2
|2.6
|Anthony Edwards
|17.8
|4
|2.6
|0.7
|0.7
|2.4
|Jaden McDaniels
|16.5
|4.2
|1.8
|0.4
|1.1
|1.9
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.