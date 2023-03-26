Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on March 22, Gobert put up 12 points and 12 rebounds in a 125-124 win versus the Hawks.

In this article, we look at Gobert's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.8 15.9 Rebounds 10.5 11.5 11.4 Assists -- 1.1 2.3 PRA 25.5 26.4 29.6 PR 24.5 25.3 27.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Rudy Gobert's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 7.7% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.0 per contest.

Gobert's opponents, the Warriors, have the fastest offensive tempo, averaging 104.9 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104.3 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

The Warriors are the 25th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 118 points per game.

The Warriors concede 43.5 rebounds per game, ranking 17th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Warriors have conceded 25.8 per game, 17th in the league.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2022 30 9 10 0 0 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Gobert or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.