The Minnesota Wild (41-22-8) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (26-32-12) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, March 23 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN, SN1, SNE, and SNP, with each team fresh off of a win. The Wild are coming off a 2-1 overtime victory over the New Jersey Devils, while the Flyers took down the Florida Panthers 6-3 in their last outing.

Wild vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN1, SNE, and SNP

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-155) Flyers (+135) 6

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have gone 33-16 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Minnesota has a record of 21-8 (winning 72.4%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Wild's implied win probability is 60.8%.

Minnesota and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 34 of 71 games this season.

Wild vs. Flyers Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 205 (23rd) Goals 186 (30th) 188 (3rd) Goals Allowed 231 (21st) 49 (15th) Power Play Goals 30 (32nd) 44 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 53 (24th)

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota hit the over in six of its past 10 contests.

The Wild and their opponents have averaged 5.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (6).

In their past 10 games, the Wild's goals per game average is 1.6 higher than their season-long average.

The Wild's 2.9 average goals per game add up to 205 total, which makes them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Wild have given up the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 188 (2.6 per game).

Their goal differential (+17) ranks them 13th in the league.

