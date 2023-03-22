Rudy Gobert and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be hitting the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 140-134 win versus the Knicks, Gobert tallied 16 points and seven rebounds.

With prop bets available for Gobert, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.9 16.3 Rebounds 10.5 11.5 10.9 Assists -- 1.1 2.1 PRA 25.5 26.5 29.3 PR 24.5 25.4 27.2



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Hawks

Gobert has taken 8.0 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 7.7% and 10.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Gobert's Timberwolves average 104.3 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Conceding 117.5 points per game, the Hawks are the 24th-ranked team in the league defensively.

Giving up 44.5 rebounds per contest, the Hawks are the 21st-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have conceded 25.8 per game, 16th in the NBA.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 30 14 8 4 0 3 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.