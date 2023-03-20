The New York Knicks (42-30) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) on March 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves' 49% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Knicks have given up to their opponents (45.6%).

Minnesota has put together a 31-22 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.6% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Timberwolves average only 3.4 more points per game (115.6) than the Knicks allow (112.2).

Minnesota is 24-16 when it scores more than 112.2 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves average more points per game at home (116.2) than on the road (115), and also concede fewer points at home (115) than away (117).

At home the Timberwolves are collecting 26 assists per game, 0.3 more than away (25.7).

Timberwolves Injuries