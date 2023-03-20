The Minnesota Timberwolves, Kyle Anderson included, hit the court versus the New York Knicks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 18, Anderson produced 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 122-107 loss versus the Raptors.

Let's break down Anderson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.2 12.4 Rebounds 6.5 5.2 7.5 Assists 5.5 4.6 7.1 PRA 25.5 19 27 PR 19.5 14.4 19.9 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.6



Kyle Anderson Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Kyle Anderson has made 3.5 shots per game, which adds up to 6.7% of his team's total makes.

Anderson is averaging 1.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 3.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Anderson's opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 100.8 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average the third-most possessions per game with 104.3.

Defensively, the Knicks are sixth in the league, allowing 112.2 points per game.

The Knicks are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 42.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are ranked 10th in the league, giving up 24.7 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks have allowed 12.9 makes per contest, 23rd in the league.

Kyle Anderson vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 25 9 2 2 1 1 2

