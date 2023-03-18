A clash featuring two of the top teams in the league is set for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, when the Boston Bruins (51-11-5) visit the Minnesota Wild (39-21-8) at Xcel Energy Center.

ESPN+, NESN, BSN, and BSWIX will show this Bruins versus Wild game.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
10/22/2022 Bruins Wild 4-3 (F/OT) BOS

Wild Stats & Trends

  • The Wild give up 2.6 goals per game (179 in total), the third-fewest in the league.
  • With 196 goals (2.9 per game), the Wild have the league's 25th-ranked offense.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have gone 7-0-3 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Wild have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 31 goals over that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40%
Mats Zuccarello 66 22 41 63 38 39 39.6%
Joel Eriksson Ek 68 23 28 51 9 39 48.1%
Matthew Boldy 68 19 28 47 34 47 57%
Marcus Johansson 67 14 18 32 24 25 42.6%

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • The Bruins have given up 145 total goals (only 2.2 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Bruins' 249 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Bruins have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 67 46 43 89 91 43 40%
Brad Marchand 59 20 36 56 62 26 37%
David Krejci 62 13 40 53 33 14 48.7%
Patrice Bergeron 67 24 25 49 18 35 60.8%
Pavel Zacha 67 18 29 47 27 26 40.9%

