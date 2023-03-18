Timberwolves vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Toronto Raptors (34-36) are favored (by 9.5 points) to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.
Timberwolves vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TSN and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-9.5
|223.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 223.5 points in 40 of 71 games this season.
- Minnesota has a 231.6-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 8.1 more points than this game's total.
- Minnesota's ATS record is 32-38-0 this year.
- The Timberwolves have come away with 18 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Minnesota has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +350.
- Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 22.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|38
|54.3%
|112.8
|228.5
|112.1
|228
|223.8
|Timberwolves
|40
|56.3%
|115.7
|228.5
|115.9
|228
|231
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota has gone 4-6 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- The Timberwolves have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.
- Minnesota has been better against the spread on the road (16-18-0) than at home (16-20-0) this year.
- The Timberwolves average only 3.6 more points per game (115.7) than the Raptors give up to opponents (112.1).
- Minnesota is 22-17 against the spread and 24-16 overall when it scores more than 112.1 points.
Timberwolves vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Raptors
|35-35
|3-2
|39-31
|Timberwolves
|32-38
|1-1
|32-39
Timberwolves vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Raptors
|Timberwolves
|112.8
|115.7
|21
|12
|17-10
|22-17
|19-8
|24-16
|112.1
|115.9
|5
|18
|30-16
|18-9
|30-16
|22-6
