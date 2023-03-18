The Toronto Raptors (34-36) are favored (by 9.5 points) to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -9.5 223.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 223.5 points in 40 of 71 games this season.

Minnesota has a 231.6-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 8.1 more points than this game's total.

Minnesota's ATS record is 32-38-0 this year.

The Timberwolves have come away with 18 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +350.

Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 22.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Timberwolves Total Facts Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 38 54.3% 112.8 228.5 112.1 228 223.8 Timberwolves 40 56.3% 115.7 228.5 115.9 228 231

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota has gone 4-6 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Timberwolves have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.

Minnesota has been better against the spread on the road (16-18-0) than at home (16-20-0) this year.

The Timberwolves average only 3.6 more points per game (115.7) than the Raptors give up to opponents (112.1).

Minnesota is 22-17 against the spread and 24-16 overall when it scores more than 112.1 points.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Raptors and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Raptors 35-35 3-2 39-31 Timberwolves 32-38 1-1 32-39

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Raptors Timberwolves 112.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.7 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 17-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-17 19-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 24-16 112.1 Points Allowed (PG) 115.9 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 30-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-9 30-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 22-6

