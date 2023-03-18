The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) and the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) square off in the NCAA Tournament with a ticket to the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, tipping off at 7:45 PM.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Texas vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Texas is 21-5 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Nittany Lions are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Longhorns sit at 173rd.

The 77.9 points per game the Longhorns average are 9.8 more points than the Nittany Lions allow (68.1).

Texas is 22-6 when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Penn State Stats Insights

The Nittany Lions are shooting 46.5% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 42.1% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

Penn State is 16-5 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Nittany Lions are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Longhorns sit at 161st.

The Nittany Lions' 72.4 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 67.2 the Longhorns allow.

Penn State has a 17-8 record when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison

Texas is posting 84.8 points per game this year at home, which is 15.4 more points than it is averaging in away games (69.4).

The Longhorns are giving up 67.4 points per game this season at home, which is 4.6 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (72).

In terms of three-point shooting, Texas has performed better when playing at home this season, sinking 8.1 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Penn State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Penn State scores 75.9 points per game. Away, it scores 68.4.

In 2022-23 the Nittany Lions are allowing six fewer points per game at home (66.5) than away (72.5).

Penn State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (10.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than on the road (37.9%).

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 TCU W 66-60 T-Mobile Center 3/11/2023 Kansas W 76-56 T-Mobile Center 3/16/2023 Colgate W 81-61 Wells Fargo Arena 3/18/2023 Penn State - Wells Fargo Arena

Penn State Schedule