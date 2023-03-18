The No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (25-7) will aim to beat the No. 14 seed James Madison Dukes (26-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Value City Arena. This contest tips off at 1:30 PM.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: ESPN

Ohio State vs. JMU Scoring Comparison

The Dukes' 69.7 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 68.3 the Buckeyes allow.

JMU has put together a 15-0 record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.

Ohio State is 17-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.7 points.

The Buckeyes score 20.6 more points per game (80.8) than the Dukes allow (60.2).

When Ohio State totals more than 60.2 points, it is 23-4.

JMU has a 23-7 record when giving up fewer than 80.8 points.

This year the Buckeyes are shooting 46.4% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Dukes concede.

The Dukes shoot 34.9% from the field, 7.7% lower than the Buckeyes concede.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/3/2023 Michigan W 81-79 Target Center 3/4/2023 Indiana W 79-75 Target Center 3/5/2023 Iowa L 105-72 Target Center 3/18/2023 JMU - Value City Arena

JMU Schedule