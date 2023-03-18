Saturday's game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-14) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (23-9) at is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-68, with Nebraska securing the victory. Tipoff is at TBA on March 18.

The Panthers are coming off of an 88-76 victory against Colorado State in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Northern Iowa vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Northern Iowa vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 71, Northern Iowa 68

Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis

On January 11, the Panthers claimed their signature win of the season, a 70-69 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 41), according to our computer rankings.

Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

70-69 on the road over Drake (No. 41) on January 11

49-47 at home over Drake (No. 41) on February 1

74-64 on the road over Illinois State (No. 80) on January 1

88-76 at home over Colorado State (No. 93) on March 16

82-60 over Tulane (No. 101) on November 24

Northern Iowa Performance Insights