Saturday's game features the North Carolina Tar Heels (21-10) and the St. John's Red Storm (23-8) clashing at Value City Arena (on March 18) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-60 win for North Carolina.

The Tar Heels enter this game following a 44-40 loss to Duke on Friday.

North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 67, St. John's (NY) 60

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels' best win this season came in a 60-50 victory against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 8.

The Tar Heels have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 18th-most in the nation. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, North Carolina is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.

North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 8

73-64 over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 27

45-41 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 26

61-56 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on January 19

56-47 at home over NC State (No. 26) on January 15

St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 6 UConn Huskies on February 21, the Red Storm captured their signature win of the season, a 69-64 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Red Storm are 4-7 (.364%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.

St. John's (NY) has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).

St. John's (NY) 2022-23 Best Wins

69-64 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 21

66-62 at home over Creighton (No. 15) on December 4

66-61 at home over Marquette (No. 37) on January 18

66-64 over Purdue (No. 47) on March 16

61-57 over Memphis (No. 62) on November 25

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels have a +301 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.7 points per game. They're putting up 69.2 points per game to rank 104th in college basketball and are giving up 59.5 per outing to rank 58th in college basketball.

With 64.5 points per game in ACC action, North Carolina is scoring 4.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (69.2 PPG).

Offensively, the Tar Heels have performed better at home this year, posting 73.7 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in away games.

North Carolina is ceding 54.1 points per game this year at home, which is 10.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (64.6).

The Tar Heels' offense has been much less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 61.7 points a contest compared to the 69.2 they've averaged this season.

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights