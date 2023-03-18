How to Watch the Iowa State vs. Toledo Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 5 seed Iowa State Cyclones (22-9) will try to defeat the No. 12 seed Toledo Rockets (28-4) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. This contest tips off at 3:30 PM.
Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
Iowa State vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison
- The Rockets' 73.6 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 64.1 the Cyclones allow to opponents.
- Toledo is 21-2 when it scores more than 64.1 points.
- Iowa State's record is 15-5 when it allows fewer than 73.6 points.
- The Cyclones record 13.1 more points per game (75.5) than the Rockets give up (62.4).
- Iowa State has a 19-6 record when putting up more than 62.4 points.
- Toledo is 23-3 when allowing fewer than 75.5 points.
- This season the Cyclones are shooting 42.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Rockets concede.
- The Rockets make 49.5% of their shots from the field, 11.5% higher than the Cyclones' defensive field-goal percentage.
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Baylor
|W 74-63
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/11/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 82-72
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/12/2023
|Texas
|W 61-51
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/18/2023
|Toledo
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Toledo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/8/2023
|Buffalo
|W 75-74
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/10/2023
|Kent State
|W 68-58
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/11/2023
|Bowling Green
|W 73-58
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/18/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
