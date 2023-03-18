The No. 5 seed Iowa State Cyclones (22-9) will try to defeat the No. 12 seed Toledo Rockets (28-4) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. This contest tips off at 3:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Iowa State vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison

  • The Rockets' 73.6 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 64.1 the Cyclones allow to opponents.
  • Toledo is 21-2 when it scores more than 64.1 points.
  • Iowa State's record is 15-5 when it allows fewer than 73.6 points.
  • The Cyclones record 13.1 more points per game (75.5) than the Rockets give up (62.4).
  • Iowa State has a 19-6 record when putting up more than 62.4 points.
  • Toledo is 23-3 when allowing fewer than 75.5 points.
  • This season the Cyclones are shooting 42.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Rockets concede.
  • The Rockets make 49.5% of their shots from the field, 11.5% higher than the Cyclones' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/10/2023 Baylor W 74-63 Municipal Auditorium
3/11/2023 Oklahoma W 82-72 Municipal Auditorium
3/12/2023 Texas W 61-51 Municipal Auditorium
3/18/2023 Toledo - Thompson-Boling Arena

Toledo Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/8/2023 Buffalo W 75-74 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
3/10/2023 Kent State W 68-58 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
3/11/2023 Bowling Green W 73-58 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
3/18/2023 Iowa State - Thompson-Boling Arena

