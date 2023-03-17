Friday's game between the Xavier Musketeers (25-9) and the Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) at Greensboro Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-70 and heavily favors Xavier to come out on top. Tipoff is at 12:40 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Kennesaw State projects to cover the 12.5-point spread in its matchup versus Xavier. The over/under is currently listed at 154.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Prediction: Xavier 80, Kennesaw State 70

Pick ATS: Kennesaw State (+12.5)



Kennesaw State (+12.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)



Xavier has compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season, while Kennesaw State is 19-9-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Musketeers are 19-11-0 and the Owls are 17-11-0. The teams score an average of 156.7 points per game, 2.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 games, Xavier has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Kennesaw State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +250 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.4 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 74.1 per outing (294th in college basketball).

Xavier wins the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. It collects 34.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 35th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.9 per contest.

Xavier makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (154th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

The Musketeers rank 16th in college basketball with 101.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 198th in college basketball defensively with 92.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Xavier has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (231st in college basketball play) while forcing 11.5 (213th in college basketball).

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

The Owls have a +216 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.4 points per game. They're putting up 75.3 points per game, 91st in college basketball, and are giving up 68.9 per contest to rank 142nd in college basketball.

Kennesaw State grabs 31.4 rebounds per game (202nd in college basketball), compared to the 30.5 of its opponents.

Kennesaw State knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (74th in college basketball) while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc (48th in college basketball). It is making 1.0 more three than its opponents, who drain 7.3 per game at 33.4%.

Kennesaw State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12 per game (199th in college basketball) while forcing 13.9 (53rd in college basketball).

