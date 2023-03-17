Friday's contest that pits the Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) versus the VCU Rams (27-7) at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 69-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Mary's (CA), who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, VCU projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup against Saint Mary's (CA). The total has been set at 122.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Saint Mary's (CA) -4.5

Saint Mary's (CA) -4.5 Point Total: 122.5

122.5 Moneyline (To Win): Saint Mary's (CA) -185, VCU +155

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 69, VCU 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU

Pick ATS: VCU (+4.5)



VCU (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (122.5)



Saint Mary's (CA) is 16-13-0 against the spread this season compared to VCU's 16-14-0 ATS record. The Gaels are 15-14-0 and the Rams are 12-18-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 142.8 points per game, 20.3 more points than this matchup's total. Saint Mary's (CA) is 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games, while VCU has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels are outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game with a +371 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.4 points per game (185th in college basketball) and allow 60.1 per outing (fifth in college basketball).

Saint Mary's (CA) records 32.5 rebounds per game (130th in college basketball) while conceding 26.1 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.4 boards per game.

Saint Mary's (CA) makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents (5.3). It is shooting 37.1% from deep (39th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.5%.

The Gaels average 100.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (31st in college basketball), and allow 84.3 points per 100 possessions (24th in college basketball).

Saint Mary's (CA) has committed 9.6 turnovers per game (17th in college basketball play), 2.1 fewer than the 11.7 it forces on average (196th in college basketball).

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game (posting 71.4 points per game, 185th in college basketball, and allowing 62.9 per outing, 24th in college basketball) and have a +290 scoring differential.

VCU averages 30.5 rebounds per game (257th in college basketball), compared to the 30.1 of its opponents.

VCU hits 6.1 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.0 on average.

VCU has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.8 per game (272nd in college basketball) while forcing 15.2 (21st in college basketball).

