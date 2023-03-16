Virginia vs. Furman: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers (25-7) take on the No. 13 Furman Paladins (27-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, starting at 12:40 PM.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Furman matchup.
Virginia vs. Furman Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: truTV
Virginia vs. Furman Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Moneyline
|Furman Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia (-5.5)
|131.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|Virginia (-6)
|132
|-245
|+205
|PointsBet
|Virginia (-5)
|132.5
|-238
|+190
Virginia vs. Furman Betting Trends
- Virginia has covered 12 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Cavaliers' 31 games have gone over the point total.
- Furman has covered 18 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.
- Paladins games have gone over the point total 17 out of 31 times this year.
Virginia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Virginia is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (25th-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (28th).
- The Cavaliers were +4000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +8000, which is the 63rd-biggest change in the country.
- Virginia has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Furman Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +150000
- Furman has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
