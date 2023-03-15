The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-34) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to end a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Boston Celtics (47-22) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 233.5.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: NBCS-BOS and BSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -5.5 233.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota has played 31 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 233.5 points.
  • Minnesota has a 231.4-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.1 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Minnesota's ATS record is 31-37-0 this season.
  • The Timberwolves have won in 18, or 51.4%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Minnesota has a record of 2-7, a 22.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Timberwolves Total Facts
Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 30 43.5% 117.7 233.4 112.3 228 227.3
Timberwolves 31 44.9% 115.7 233.4 115.7 228 231.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • Minnesota is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
  • The Timberwolves have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.
  • Against the spread, Minnesota has had better results on the road (16-17-0) than at home (15-20-0).
  • The Timberwolves score an average of 115.7 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 112.3 the Celtics give up to opponents.
  • Minnesota has put together a 22-16 ATS record and a 24-15 overall record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 36-33 19-24 36-33
Timberwolves 31-37 8-6 31-38

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Celtics Timberwolves
117.7
Points Scored (PG)
 115.7
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 10
27-15
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 22-16
36-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 24-15
112.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.7
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
26-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 22-18
31-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-13

