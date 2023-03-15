Kyle Anderson Player Prop Bets: Timberwolves vs. Celtics - March 15
The Minnesota Timberwolves, Kyle Anderson included, take on the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Below, we look at Anderson's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.
Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|11.5
|9.0
|12.2
|Rebounds
|6.5
|5.1
|6.7
|Assists
|4.5
|4.4
|6.5
|PRA
|22.5
|18.5
|25.4
|PR
|18.5
|14.1
|18.9
|3PM
|0.5
|0.6
|0.6
Kyle Anderson Insights vs. the Celtics
- This season, Kyle Anderson has made 3.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 6.4% of his team's total makes.
- He's put up 1.4 threes per game, or 3.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- The Timberwolves average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.2. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 102.1 possessions per contest.
- The Celtics allow 112.3 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.
- Giving up 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the Celtics have given up 22.9 per game, best in the league.
- The Celtics are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.7 made 3-pointers per game.
Kyle Anderson vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/10/2022
|25
|16
|7
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3/3/2022
|24
|6
|5
|4
|0
|0
|6
