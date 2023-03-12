Sunday's contest at Municipal Auditorium has the Texas Longhorns (25-8) taking on the Iowa State Cyclones (21-9) at 2:00 PM ET (on March 12). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-67 victory for Texas, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Longhorns enter this contest on the heels of a 64-57 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Texas vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Texas vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 69, Iowa State 67

Texas Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Longhorns beat the No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners, 67-45, on February 25.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Longhorns are 9-5 (.643%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Texas has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (seven).

Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on February 25

68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 13) on January 15

78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 25

74-50 at home over Princeton (No. 33) on November 27

62-48 over USC (No. 35) on December 18

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

The Cyclones defeated the No. 10-ranked Villanova Wildcats, 74-62, on December 18, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cyclones are 7-8 (.467%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories, but also tied for the 45th-most losses.

Iowa State has eight wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins

74-62 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 18

66-61 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 13

82-72 over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on March 11

86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 28

74-63 over Baylor (No. 37) on March 10

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns' +548 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 74 points per game (41st in college basketball) while allowing 57.4 per contest (30th in college basketball).

With 72.3 points per game in Big 12 tilts, Texas is posting 1.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (74 PPG).

Offensively, the Longhorns have played better when playing at home this year, scoring 78.7 points per game, compared to 71.9 per game in road games.

In home games, Texas is allowing 10.1 fewer points per game (53.8) than in away games (63.9).

In their last 10 games, the Longhorns have been racking up 67.8 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 74 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Iowa State Performance Insights