The Minnesota Timberwolves, Nickeil Alexander-Walker included, face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 7, Alexander-Walker posted five points in a 117-94 loss against the 76ers.

Let's look at Alexander-Walker's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.5 5.9 Rebounds 2.5 1.7 1.6 Assists -- 2.0 1.4 PRA -- 10.2 8.9 PR 10.5 8.2 7.5 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.3



Nickeil Alexander-Walker Insights vs. the Nets

The Timberwolves average the third-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nets have conceded 112.7 points per contest, which is 11th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Nets have allowed 45 rebounds per contest, which puts them 26th in the NBA.

The Nets are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 23.1 assists per contest.

The Nets are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/15/2022 21 10 4 2 1 0 1 11/12/2021 25 16 2 0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.