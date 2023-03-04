Saturday's contest that pits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (25-5) against the Saint Thomas Tommies (13-16) at Denny Sanford Premier Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-54 in favor of South Dakota State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on March 4.

The Tommies won their most recent matchup 61-50 against Western Illinois on Friday.

St. Thomas vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

St. Thomas vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 79, St. Thomas 54

St. Thomas Schedule Analysis

The Tommies took down the No. 163-ranked (according to our computer rankings) North Dakota Fighting Hawks, 74-68, on February 25, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

St. Thomas 2022-23 Best Wins

70-64 on the road over South Dakota (No. 213) on January 28

76-75 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 223) on January 14

75-70 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 223) on February 9

79-64 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 253) on December 8

71-57 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 311) on February 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

St. Thomas Performance Insights