St. Thomas vs. Western Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Summit Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game at Denny Sanford Premier Center has the Saint Thomas Tommies (12-16) squaring off against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-19) at 1:30 PM ET on March 3. Our computer prediction projects a 71-63 win for St. Thomas, who are favored by our model.
The Tommies are coming off of a 74-68 win over North Dakota in their most recent game on Saturday.
St. Thomas vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
St. Thomas vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: St. Thomas 71, Western Illinois 63
St. Thomas Schedule Analysis
- When the Tommies took down the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, who are ranked No. 162 in our computer rankings, on February 25 by a score of 74-68, it was their best victory of the year so far.
St. Thomas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-64 on the road over South Dakota (No. 216) on January 28
- 76-75 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on January 14
- 75-70 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on February 9
- 79-64 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 257) on December 8
- 71-57 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 312) on February 18
St. Thomas Performance Insights
- The Tommies average 63.6 points per game (216th in college basketball) while allowing 64 per contest (171st in college basketball). They have a -13 scoring differential overall.
- St. Thomas is posting 63.7 points per game this year in conference games, which is 0.1 more points per game than its season average (63.6).
- Offensively the Tommies have played worse in home games this season, scoring 63.5 points per game, compared to 63.7 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, St. Thomas is giving up 59.9 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 67.6.
- The Tommies have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 65.1 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.5 points more than the 63.6 they've scored this season.
