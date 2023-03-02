The Minnesota Wild (34-21-6) visit the Vancouver Canucks (24-31-5) at Rogers Arena on Thursday, March 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, BSN, and BSWIX, with each team back in action after a win. The Wild are coming off a 2-1 shootout victory over the New York Islanders, while the Canucks took down the Dallas Stars 5-4 in overtime in their last game.

Wild vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, BSN, and BSWIX

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-165) Canucks (+140) 6

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have put together a 29-14 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Minnesota is 18-6 (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

The Wild have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this matchup.

Minnesota and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 28 of 61 games this season.

Wild vs. Canucks Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 170 (25th) Goals 201 (10th) 164 (7th) Goals Allowed 238 (31st) 44 (10th) Power Play Goals 46 (8th) 34 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 58 (30th)

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota went over once in its past 10 games.

The Wild have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this game's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Wild are scoring 2.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Wild's 2.8 average goals per game add up to 170 total, which makes them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Wild are one of the best squads in league play, conceding 164 goals to rank seventh.

They're ranked 15th in the league with a +6 goal differential .

