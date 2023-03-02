The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-20, 1-16 Big Ten) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 126.5.

Minnesota vs. Rutgers Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Williams Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Rutgers -8.5 126.5

Golden Gophers Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 126.5 points in 15 of 27 outings.
  • Minnesota has a 132.9-point average over/under in its outings this season, 6.4 more points than this game's point total.
  • Minnesota has gone 10-15-2 ATS this year.
  • Minnesota has been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and has walked away with the win two times (9.1%) in those games.
  • The Golden Gophers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +325 moneyline set for this game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 23.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Minnesota vs. Rutgers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Rutgers 18 62.1% 68.5 130.5 59.7 130.5 133.1
Minnesota 15 55.6% 62.0 130.5 70.8 130.5 132.8

Additional Minnesota Insights & Trends

  • Minnesota has gone 0-10 over its last 10 games, with a 3-5-2 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Golden Gophers have gone over the total six times.
  • Minnesota has compiled a 7-8-2 ATS record so far this year in conference games.
  • The Golden Gophers average just 2.3 more points per game (62.0) than the Scarlet Knights allow (59.7).
  • When it scores more than 59.7 points, Minnesota is 7-9-1 against the spread and 6-11 overall.

Rutgers vs. Minnesota Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Rutgers 18-11-0 8-2 11-18-0
Minnesota 10-15-2 7-6-1 11-16-0

Minnesota vs. Rutgers Home/Away Splits

Rutgers Minnesota
14-4 Home Record 5-10
4-6 Away Record 1-9
13-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-10-2
5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0
71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.1
63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5
8-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-11-0
2-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

