Minnesota vs. Rutgers: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 2
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-20, 1-16 Big Ten) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 126.5.
Minnesota vs. Rutgers Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Williams Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rutgers
|-8.5
|126.5
Golden Gophers Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 126.5 points in 15 of 27 outings.
- Minnesota has a 132.9-point average over/under in its outings this season, 6.4 more points than this game's point total.
- Minnesota has gone 10-15-2 ATS this year.
- Minnesota has been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and has walked away with the win two times (9.1%) in those games.
- The Golden Gophers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +325 moneyline set for this game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 23.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Minnesota vs. Rutgers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 126.5
|% of Games Over 126.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rutgers
|18
|62.1%
|68.5
|130.5
|59.7
|130.5
|133.1
|Minnesota
|15
|55.6%
|62.0
|130.5
|70.8
|130.5
|132.8
Additional Minnesota Insights & Trends
- Minnesota has gone 0-10 over its last 10 games, with a 3-5-2 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Gophers have gone over the total six times.
- Minnesota has compiled a 7-8-2 ATS record so far this year in conference games.
- The Golden Gophers average just 2.3 more points per game (62.0) than the Scarlet Knights allow (59.7).
- When it scores more than 59.7 points, Minnesota is 7-9-1 against the spread and 6-11 overall.
Rutgers vs. Minnesota Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rutgers
|18-11-0
|8-2
|11-18-0
|Minnesota
|10-15-2
|7-6-1
|11-16-0
Minnesota vs. Rutgers Home/Away Splits
|Rutgers
|Minnesota
|14-4
|Home Record
|5-10
|4-6
|Away Record
|1-9
|13-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-10-2
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|71.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|61.1
|63.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.5
|8-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-11-0
|2-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
