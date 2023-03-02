The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-20, 1-16 Big Ten) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 126.5.

Minnesota vs. Rutgers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Thursday, March 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rutgers -8.5 126.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Gophers Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 126.5 points in 15 of 27 outings.

Minnesota has a 132.9-point average over/under in its outings this season, 6.4 more points than this game's point total.

Minnesota has gone 10-15-2 ATS this year.

Minnesota has been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and has walked away with the win two times (9.1%) in those games.

The Golden Gophers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +325 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 23.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Minnesota vs. Rutgers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rutgers 18 62.1% 68.5 130.5 59.7 130.5 133.1 Minnesota 15 55.6% 62.0 130.5 70.8 130.5 132.8

Additional Minnesota Insights & Trends

Minnesota has gone 0-10 over its last 10 games, with a 3-5-2 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Gophers have gone over the total six times.

Minnesota has compiled a 7-8-2 ATS record so far this year in conference games.

The Golden Gophers average just 2.3 more points per game (62.0) than the Scarlet Knights allow (59.7).

When it scores more than 59.7 points, Minnesota is 7-9-1 against the spread and 6-11 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Rutgers vs. Minnesota Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rutgers 18-11-0 8-2 11-18-0 Minnesota 10-15-2 7-6-1 11-16-0

Minnesota vs. Rutgers Home/Away Splits

Rutgers Minnesota 14-4 Home Record 5-10 4-6 Away Record 1-9 13-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-10-2 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.1 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 8-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-11-0 2-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.