How to Watch the Minnesota vs. Penn State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big Ten Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:12 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Penn State Lady Lions (13-16) will try to halt a 10-game road losing streak at the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-18) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Minnesota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Minnesota vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Lions' 71.1 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 73.7 the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.
- Penn State has a 12-2 record when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.
- When it scores more than 73.7 points, Penn State is 8-4.
- The Golden Gophers record 71.6 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 72.6 the Lady Lions give up.
- When Minnesota totals more than 72.6 points, it is 10-3.
- Minnesota is 8-6 when it allows fewer than 71.1 points.
- The Golden Gophers shoot 37.3% from the field, 13.5% lower than the Lady Lions allow defensively.
- The Lady Lions shoot 36.5% from the field, just 10.4 lower than the Golden Gophers allow.
Minnesota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 76-62
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/22/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 71-67
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|2/26/2023
|Purdue
|W 77-69
|Williams Arena
|3/1/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Target Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.