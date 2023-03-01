The Penn State Lady Lions (13-16) will try to halt a 10-game road losing streak at the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-18) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Minnesota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Minnesota vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Lions' 71.1 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 73.7 the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.
  • Penn State has a 12-2 record when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.
  • When it scores more than 73.7 points, Penn State is 8-4.
  • The Golden Gophers record 71.6 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 72.6 the Lady Lions give up.
  • When Minnesota totals more than 72.6 points, it is 10-3.
  • Minnesota is 8-6 when it allows fewer than 71.1 points.
  • The Golden Gophers shoot 37.3% from the field, 13.5% lower than the Lady Lions allow defensively.
  • The Lady Lions shoot 36.5% from the field, just 10.4 lower than the Golden Gophers allow.

Minnesota Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/18/2023 @ Northwestern L 76-62 Welsh-Ryan Arena
2/22/2023 @ Michigan State L 71-67 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
2/26/2023 Purdue W 77-69 Williams Arena
3/1/2023 Penn State - Target Center

