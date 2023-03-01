Minnesota vs. Penn State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Ten Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game between the Penn State Lady Lions (13-16) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-18) at Target Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-72, with Penn State coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Golden Gophers are coming off of a 77-69 victory over Purdue in their most recent game on Sunday.
Minnesota vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Minnesota vs. Penn State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Penn State 73, Minnesota 72
Minnesota Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Gophers notched their best win of the season on February 26 by registering a 77-69 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Golden Gophers are 0-10 (.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.
Minnesota 2022-23 Best Wins
- 95-92 at home over Nebraska (No. 49) on February 15
- 77-65 over Liberty (No. 102) on November 27
- 75-67 on the road over Penn State (No. 112) on January 18
- 98-96 at home over Penn State (No. 112) on December 3
- 59-48 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 195) on December 22
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Minnesota Performance Insights
- The Golden Gophers have been outscored by 2.1 points per game (scoring 71.6 points per game to rank 65th in college basketball while allowing 73.7 per outing to rank 345th in college basketball) and have a -61 scoring differential overall.
- In conference tilts, Minnesota scores fewer points per game (68.5) than its overall average (71.6).
- The Golden Gophers put up 73.6 points per game at home, compared to 67.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.
- At home, Minnesota is allowing 8.5 fewer points per game (70.6) than away from home (79.1).
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Gophers have been scoring 64.7 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 71.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.