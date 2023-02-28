The Minnesota Timberwolves (31-32) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report, including Rudy Gobert, ahead of a Tuesday, February 28 game against the Los Angeles Clippers (33-30) at Crypto.com Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves are coming off of a 109-104 loss to the Warriors in their last outing on Sunday. The Timberwolves got a team-best 30 points from Naz Reid in the loss.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rudy Gobert C Questionable Illness 13.4 11.6 0.9 Karl-Anthony Towns C Out Calf 20.8 8.2 5.3 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.9 2.6 2.0

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Ivica Zubac: Questionable (Calf)

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT and BSSC

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves put up only 3.0 more points per game (115.5) than the Clippers give up (112.5).

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Minnesota is 22-14.

The Timberwolves are averaging 117.6 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 115.5.

Minnesota knocks down 12.0 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.8. It shoots 35.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.7%.

The Timberwolves average 110.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (22nd in league), and concede 110.9 points per 100 possessions (11th in NBA).

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Clippers -6 233

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.