Mike Conley and the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last time out, a 109-104 loss to the Warriors, Conley had nine points and seven assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Conley's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.5 10.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 2.7 Assists 6.5 7.5 7.6 PRA 21.5 20.5 20.9 PR 14.5 13 13.3 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Mike Conley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Mike Conley Insights vs. the Clippers

Conley's opponents, the Clippers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104.1 per game, most among NBA teams.

The Clippers give up 112.5 points per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Clippers are ranked 13th in the NBA, giving up 43.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Clippers have conceded 24.8 per game, 11th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers are ranked 16th in the NBA, giving up 12.3 makes per contest.

Mike Conley vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 29 17 4 9 5 1 0 11/6/2022 33 17 7 4 2 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Conley or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.