Jaden McDaniels could make a big impact for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

McDaniels had 12 points and three steals in his last game, which ended in a 109-104 loss against the Warriors.

Let's look at McDaniels' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.4 11.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.3 Assists -- 2.0 2.3 PRA -- 17.3 17.8 PR 15.5 15.3 15.5 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.3



Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 9.5% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 9.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

McDaniels' opponents, the Clippers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average the most possessions per game with 104.1.

On defense, the Clippers have given up 112.5 points per game, which is 11th-best in the league.

The Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 43.1 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 24.8 assists per game, the Clippers are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Clippers allow 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 33 18 4 3 3 1 0 12/14/2022 36 6 4 2 0 0 3

