Minnesota vs. Purdue Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the Purdue Boilermakers (18-8) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-18) at Williams Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-65, with heavily favored Purdue securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Golden Gophers head into this matchup following a 71-67 loss to Michigan State on Wednesday.
Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Minnesota vs. Purdue Score Prediction
- Prediction: Purdue 76, Minnesota 65
Minnesota Schedule Analysis
- Against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Golden Gophers secured their signature win of the season on February 15, a 95-92 home victory.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Golden Gophers are 0-10 (.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.
Minnesota 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-65 over Liberty (No. 102) on November 27
- 98-96 at home over Penn State (No. 109) on December 3
- 75-67 on the road over Penn State (No. 109) on January 18
- 59-48 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 185) on December 22
- 101-99 at home over Lehigh (No. 203) on November 13
Minnesota Performance Insights
- The Golden Gophers average 71.4 points per game (68th in college basketball) while giving up 73.8 per outing (345th in college basketball). They have a -69 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.4 points per game.
- On offense, Minnesota is posting 68.0 points per game this year in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (71.4 points per game) is 3.4 PPG higher.
- The Golden Gophers are posting 73.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 67.8 points per contest.
- Defensively, Minnesota has played better in home games this year, giving up 70.8 points per game, compared to 79.1 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Gophers have been scoring 64.5 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 71.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
