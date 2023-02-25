Saturday's game at Schoenecker Arena has the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (18-9) squaring off against the Saint Thomas Tommies (11-16) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-66 win for North Dakota, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Tommies head into this matchup after a 64-44 loss to North Dakota State on Thursday.

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota 69, St. Thomas 66

St. Thomas Schedule Analysis

The Tommies took down the South Dakota Coyotes in a 70-64 win on January 28. It was their best win of the season.

St. Thomas 2022-23 Best Wins

76-75 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on January 14

75-70 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on February 9

79-64 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 261) on December 8

71-57 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 309) on February 18

62-43 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 316) on December 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

St. Thomas Performance Insights