Saturday's game between the Northern Iowa Panthers (18-8) and Murray State Racers (13-13) going head to head at CFSB Center has a projected final score of 72-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Iowa, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Panthers fell in their most recent matchup 82-77 against Belmont on Thursday.

Northern Iowa vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Northern Iowa vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 72, Murray State 64

Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on January 11, the Panthers defeated the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 48) in our computer rankings, by a score of 70-69.

Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

49-47 at home over Drake (No. 48) on February 1

74-64 on the road over Illinois State (No. 79) on January 1

82-60 over Tulane (No. 96) on November 24

65-62 over Vanderbilt (No. 117) on November 25

84-64 at home over Saint Louis (No. 145) on November 13

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Northern Iowa Performance Insights