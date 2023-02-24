Timberwolves vs. Hornets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 24
The Charlotte Hornets (17-43) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-30) after losing seven consecutive road games. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, February 24, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Timberwolves vs. Hornets matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Friday, February 24, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Timberwolves vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Timberwolves (-8)
|-
|-315
|+260
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|Tipico
|Timberwolves (-7.5)
|-
|-340
|+280
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Timberwolves vs. Hornets Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves have a -4 scoring differential, putting up 115.7 points per game (10th in the league) and allowing 115.8 (19th in the NBA).
- The Hornets' -385 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 112.5 points per game (23rd in NBA) while giving up 118.9 per contest (28th in league).
- Minnesota has put together a 28-32-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Charlotte has put together a 24-34-2 ATS record so far this season.
Timberwolves and Hornets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Timberwolves
|+30000
|+12000
|+155
|Hornets
|+100000
|+90000
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Timberwolves? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.