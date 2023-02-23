Having taken three in a row, the Minnesota Wild visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI
  • Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Wild Stats & Trends

  • The Wild have conceded 159 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in league play.
  • The Wild's 163 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Wild are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 1.8 goals per game (18 total) over that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 57 33 34 67 44 42 25%
Mats Zuccarello 55 20 36 56 32 33 37.2%
Joel Eriksson Ek 57 21 24 45 8 34 48.4%
Matthew Boldy 57 16 23 39 24 34 55.8%
Calen Addison 52 3 24 27 17 10 -

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets have allowed 211 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 30th in the league.
  • With 145 goals (2.5 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 55 15 37 52 33 34 -
Patrik Laine 42 16 19 35 25 15 40.5%
Boone Jenner 46 17 15 32 18 22 56.1%
Jack Roslovic 54 4 26 30 27 22 45.4%
Kent Johnson 54 12 14 26 24 17 26.6%

