St. Thomas vs. North Dakota State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game at Schoenecker Arena has the Saint Thomas Tommies (11-15) matching up with the North Dakota State Bison (16-10) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-67 win for St. Thomas, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Tommies are coming off of a 71-57 win against Western Illinois in their last game on Saturday.
St. Thomas vs. North Dakota State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota
St. Thomas vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction
- Prediction: St. Thomas 68, North Dakota State 67
St. Thomas Schedule Analysis
- When the Tommies beat the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, who are ranked No. 211 in our computer rankings, on January 14 by a score of 76-75, it was their signature win of the year so far.
St. Thomas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-70 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 211) on February 9
- 70-64 on the road over South Dakota (No. 221) on January 28
- 79-64 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 251) on December 8
- 71-57 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 306) on February 18
- 62-43 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 317) on December 1
St. Thomas Performance Insights
- The Tommies have a +1 scoring differential, putting up 63.9 points per game (208th in college basketball) and giving up 63.9 (168th in college basketball).
- St. Thomas' offense has been more productive in Summit games this season, averaging 64.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 63.9 PPG.
- The Tommies are putting up 64.3 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 63.7 points per contest.
- St. Thomas allows 58.8 points per game in home games this season, compared to 67.6 away from home.
- The Tommies' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 67.2 points per contest compared to the 63.9 they've averaged this season.
