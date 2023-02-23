Thursday's game that pits the Northern Iowa Panthers (18-7) against the Belmont Bruins (17-10) at Curb Event Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-68 in favor of Northern Iowa. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on February 23.

The Panthers' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 76-50 win over Bradley.

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 69, Belmont 68

Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis

On February 1, the Panthers registered their best win of the season, a 49-47 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, a top 100 team (No. 52), according to our computer rankings.

Northern Iowa has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).

According to the RPI, the Bruins have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the country.

Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

70-69 on the road over Drake (No. 52) on January 11

74-64 on the road over Illinois State (No. 81) on January 1

82-60 over Tulane (No. 94) on November 24

65-62 over Vanderbilt (No. 114) on November 25

81-54 at home over Murray State (No. 139) on January 6

