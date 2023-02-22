Wednesday's contest at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has the Michigan State Spartans (13-13) matching up with the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-17) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-66 victory as our model heavily favors Michigan State.

The Golden Gophers' most recent game was a 76-62 loss to Northwestern on Saturday.

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 80, Minnesota 66

Minnesota Schedule Analysis

On February 15, the Golden Gophers picked up their best win of the season, a 95-92 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a top 100 team (No. 53), according to our computer rankings.

The Golden Gophers have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (nine).

Minnesota 2022-23 Best Wins

75-67 on the road over Penn State (No. 98) on January 18

98-96 at home over Penn State (No. 98) on December 3

77-65 over Liberty (No. 104) on November 27

59-48 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 185) on December 22

101-99 at home over Lehigh (No. 207) on November 13

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Minnesota Performance Insights