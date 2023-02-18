St. Thomas vs. Western Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Western Hall has the Saint Thomas Tommies (10-15) taking on the Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-16) at 3:00 PM (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a 69-65 victory for St. Thomas, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Tommies enter this game following an 80-57 victory against UMKC on Saturday.
St. Thomas vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
St. Thomas vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: St. Thomas 69, Western Illinois 65
St. Thomas Schedule Analysis
- The Tommies beat the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in a 75-70 win on February 9. It was their best win of the season.
St. Thomas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-75 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 204) on January 14
- 70-64 on the road over South Dakota (No. 231) on January 28
- 79-64 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 259) on December 8
- 62-43 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 314) on December 1
- 67-41 at home over Presbyterian (No. 320) on November 19
St. Thomas Performance Insights
- The Tommies put up 63.6 points per game (209th in college basketball) while giving up 64.2 per contest (177th in college basketball). They have a -13 scoring differential.
- In conference play, St. Thomas is putting up more points (63.8 per game) than it is overall (63.6) in 2022-23.
- The Tommies score 64.3 points per game at home, and 63.1 on the road.
- St. Thomas is allowing fewer points at home (58.8 per game) than on the road (68.4).
- The Tommies are averaging 67.8 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 4.2 more than their average for the season (63.6).
