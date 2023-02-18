Saturday's game at Western Hall has the Saint Thomas Tommies (10-15) taking on the Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-16) at 3:00 PM (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a 69-65 victory for St. Thomas, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Tommies enter this game following an 80-57 victory against UMKC on Saturday.

St. Thomas vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

St. Thomas vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 69, Western Illinois 65

St. Thomas Schedule Analysis

The Tommies beat the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in a 75-70 win on February 9. It was their best win of the season.

St. Thomas 2022-23 Best Wins

76-75 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 204) on January 14

70-64 on the road over South Dakota (No. 231) on January 28

79-64 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 259) on December 8

62-43 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 314) on December 1

67-41 at home over Presbyterian (No. 320) on November 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

St. Thomas Performance Insights