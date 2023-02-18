The Northern Iowa Panthers (12-15, 8-9 MVC) will try to break a three-game road losing streak at the Missouri State Bears (14-13, 10-7 MVC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri

JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN3

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Betting Trends

Northern Iowa has covered 12 times in 26 games with a spread this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 6 points or more this year (in six opportunities).

Missouri State has compiled an 11-13-2 ATS record so far this year.

Bears games have gone over the point total nine out of 26 times this season.

